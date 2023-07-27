Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL

Amitabh Bachchan has taken the internet by storm with his old tweet on 'bra' and 'panties'. Netizens are in shock as Big B's 2010 tweet resurfaces. Some fans have reacted strongly to the old tweet that has gone viral on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan has sent the internet into a frenzy with his old tweet about lingerie. On Wednesday, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the tweet by Big B, which the Bollywood megastar had posted way back in 2010. "In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural," read the tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan on June 12, 2010 at 3:24 PM. Amitabh Bachchan is always in the headlines for his milestones, accomplishments and work as an actor but this time he has made his way to headlines for some wrong and controversial reasons. The actor's old tweet from 2010 has gone VIRAL on Twitter and netizens are taking sly digs and mocking the global megastar for the same.

The screenshot went viral quickly as several netizens attacked Big B for his post. The tweet has, in fact, blown up on the internet. Social media users are re-sharing it massively on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, one user has retweeted an old tweet of Amitabh Bachchan. Expressing his shock and concern about this misogynist behaviour displayed by the 'Kalki 2898 AD' fame global Bollywood megastar and legend, the user said, "Good question Bachhan saab try this in next season of KBC."

Another netizen openly made fun of global megastar Amitabh Bachchan by taking indirect and sly digs at the VIRAL tweet post of the Paa actor on the microblogging site Twitter. With a cryptic and sarcastic response, the tweet read, "Finally, someone is asking the important questions!."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) will soon be back on our television screens with its 15th season. On Monday, Big B took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself, dressed in a smart suit, from sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "T 4715 - rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC .." He also shared an additional black and white picture in which we can see his silhouette near the game show computers and with the KBC logo in the background. Take a look here:

