Alia Bhatt slays pink bikini, as she hits pool with her friends [Photos]

Alia Bhatt has taken social media by storm. She is known for her sartorial picks. Earlier today, her friend posted photos of the actress in a bikini, and we cannot stop looking at them. Check out the same right here.

Alia Bhatt has taken the internet by storm. She is known for her stylish attires and has been promoting her latest movies. Today we got our hands on a set of new photos where the diva was seen enjoying with her friends in the pool. The images will surely make your day that will brighten up your day.

The photos were posted by one of her very good friends Devika Advani on Instagram. She had written "little mermaids" as a caption. Alia was seen dressed in a pink one-shoulder bikini while posing with her girl gang in the swimming pool. Her messy bun and smile had completed her overall look. Also read: Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

The actress created news after she reported that she was to quarantine herself for fourteen days after going to dinner at Karan Johar's home earlier last week. She had tested negative for coronavirus, before she headed to Delhi. EarlierAlia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi ahead of the motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor's movie Brahmastra came out. The actress took to her social media handle to post the photos. Also read: Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

In them, Alia is seen wearing a green salwar-kameez with the dupatta over her head while Ayan opted for a casual shirt over a white T-shirt, a jacket and pants. Alia's boyfriend Ranbir was missing from the photos.

When Alia had posted the photos, she had captioned them as, "blessings.. gratitude .. light.” The photos had received a lot of love from the fans. M,any of them had posted heart emojis and few also wrote comments like 'beautiful' and 'nice'. A fan who was missing Ranbir Kapoor had also written that, "Where's Ranbir"?

It was on Tuesday when it was revealed that the team of Brahmastra shall be giving a closer look into Ranbir's Shiva by releasing a motion poster. The poster shall be released at a special event where Alia and Ayan shall be answering questions of fans.