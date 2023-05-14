Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Watch mesmerising song of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, featuring their hot chemistry on 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' from a popular Bhojpuri film Pawan Raja; take a look

Pawan Singh is one of several stars in the Bhojpuri film industry, but he is the most popular on social media. His music instantly becomes viral when it's posted on YouTube. Among many actresses with whom Pawan Singh has collaborated is Akshara Singh.

The team is often regarded as among the best in their field. The video titled 'Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se' featuring Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has gone viral.

There are a lot of passionate, romantic dance moves going on in this video. In the song, you can see Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in various moods and outfits. The video also shows a passionate kiss between Pawan and Akshara. The song has made social media go crazy.

The popularity of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's songs is growing. It's gaining a lot of traction across various social media sites. The video has racked up millions of views and many comments thus far. This song has shattered many previous records.