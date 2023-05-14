Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Watch mesmerising song of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, featuring their hot chemistry on 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' from a popular Bhojpuri film Pawan Raja; take a look

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Pawan Singh is one of several stars in the Bhojpuri film industry, but he is the most popular on social media. His music instantly becomes viral when it's posted on YouTube. Among many actresses with whom Pawan Singh has collaborated is Akshara Singh. 

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH RBA

    The team is often regarded as among the best in their field. The video titled 'Bhar Jata Mor Dhodhi Pasina Se' featuring Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has gone viral. 

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH RBA

    WATCH VIDEO

    There are a lot of passionate, romantic dance moves going on in this video. In the song, you can see Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in various moods and outfits. The video also shows a passionate kiss between Pawan and Akshara. The song has made social media go crazy.

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Bhar Jata Dhodi Me Pasina' go viral-WATCH RBA

    The popularity of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's songs is growing. It's gaining a lot of traction across various social media sites. The video has racked up millions of views and many comments thus far. This song has shattered many previous records.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani ADC

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June ADC

    Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case: Trial likely to begin from June

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's bedroom romance goes viral-WATCH

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report RBA

    Sex racket in Pune: 2 Bhojpuri actresses, agent arrested for running prostitution business-report

    Urfi Javed on her love life Earlier I was a hopeless romantic now I am not Reason ex boyfriend? MSW

    Urfi Javed on her love life: “Earlier I was a hopeless romantic, now I am not”, Reason ex-boyfriend?

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH preview: Gujarat Titans versus SunRisers Hyderabad, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Gujarat looks to assure playoff berth against Hyderabad after rare blip

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: IOA decision to take charge of WFI first step in our fight for justice - Grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: IOA's decision to take charge of WFI first step in our fight for justice - Grapplers

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani ADC

    Nora Fatehi sets stage on fire with 'Calm Down' singer Rema, dances to Naach Meri Rani

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah AJR

    Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar leads race for CM candidate against Siddaramaiah

    Know how to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow RBA

    How to cook Rice: Here are 7 steps to follow

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon