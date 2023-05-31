Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Already proud parents of a baby boy, Prithvi Ambani, the millionaire couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl today.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    For the second time, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani have embraced parenthood. Shloka initially showed off her baby belly at the opening and launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, when the news of her second pregnancy first surfaced. 

    This time, the Shloka and Akash are dealing with a girl! It's true what you just read! Now their family is whole! Prithvi Akash Ambani, the son of Shloka and Akash, is currently two years old. The news of Shloka and Akash's second daughter was posted online by a paparazzi, and ever then the post has gone viral.

    THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. FOLLOW FOR MORE UPDATES 

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
