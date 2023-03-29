Akanksha Dubey suicide case update: Who was the man who spent 17 mins in her room before her death?

Akanksha Dubey allegedly committed suicide in her hotel room in Varanasi on March 26, 2023. A male was seen in her room for 17 minutes before she died-read detail

Akanksha Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, allegedly killed herself on March 26. The 25-year-old actress, who made her film debut with Meri Jung Mera Faisla, was discovered dead in her hotel room in Varanasi. She was in town for the filming of Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin. Her motel room contained no suicide note.

According to new information, a guy arrived at Akanksha Dubey's hotel room on that fateful night to drop her off. He even stayed 17 minutes in her room with her. The police are currently looking for him. The Uttar Pradesh Police are now investigating the matter.

Staff discovered Akanksha Dubey hanging from a ceiling fan in her hotel room. Following that, the actress' suicide was reported to the local authorities. There was no suicide note found at the scene of the occurrence. Nevertheless, it has now been revealed that Akanksha was dropped off at her hotel room on the night she died. Not only that, but he remained in the room for around 17 minutes.

Madhu Dubey, Akanksha Dubey's mother, has blamed two persons for her daughter's death. Akanksha's mother has accused Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh of her daughter's murder. On March 21, she said that Samar Singh's brother Sanjay Singh had threatened to murder Akanksha Dubey, which the actress had informed her of over the phone.

The two suspects, Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh, are out of reach of the police, who are conducting searches in several locations in groups.

The UP police have charged Bhojpuri singer-actor Samar Singh and his relative Sanjay Singh with abetment to suicide, although they maintained on Tuesday (March 28) that there was 'no foul play' in her death.

Furthermore, the police are refusing to answer questions concerning a third individual who arrived to Akanksha's hotel room on the night of the event and stayed for around 17 minutes. When approached, the hotel personnel at Somendra Residency in Varanasi's Sarnath neighbourhood likewise declined to comment. They merely stated that the CCTV footage had the police.

Due to the absence of top officials in the city, Akanksha Dubey's postmortem report is sealed in a protective envelope. It is expected that the report will take some time to complete. But, according to police sources, the primary cause of death has been determined to be hanging. This implies that it is suicide rather than murder.

Akanksha was cremated the same night after her autopsy on Monday, March 27, at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. Her family members refuse to acknowledge that their daughter committed suicide.

Akanksha Dubey suicide case:

Akanksha Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, was in Varanasi for a film shoot. After filming, the actress went to the Sarnath Hotel. Her body was discovered in her hotel room.

The actress apparently went live on Instagram hours before her suicide. According to reports, Akanksha broke down and wept inconsolably throughout Instagram live. It is unknown what caused her mental collapse. The actress committed suicide only hours after her music video with Pawan Singh was officially published. Social media users have shared videos of her weeping throughout Instagram live.

As per a report, the actress suffered from depression in 2018 and took a professional break. She made a comeback only a few years back. After her return, she mentioned that her mom helped her during the dark phase of her life. Akanksha was quite popular in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.