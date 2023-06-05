Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa wedding: Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu arrive at the venue

    Rebel star of Kannada Ambareesh's son Abishek is set to tie the knot with Prasad Bidapa's daughter Aviva Bidapa on June 5. Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the venue in Bengaluru.

    Abishek Ambareesh, Aviva Bidapa wedding: Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu arrive at the venue RBA
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Son of Sandalwood rebel star Amabreesh and Mandya MP and actress Sumalatha's son Abishek to marry model Aviva Bidapa on June 5. The wedding festivities began with the Haldi ceremony, followed by the Mehendi ceremony. On social media, there have been a few peeks of the pre-wedding celebrations. 

    On social media, a few photographs and videos of Abishek Ambareesh from the Mehendi ceremony have surfaced. The actor is seen wearing a mehendi with the Om symbol and the name of his fiance Aviva Bidapa engraved on it. He couldn't stop smiling as he donned a green kurta and pyjama to the event. He flashed his million-dollar smile as he prepared to marry his fiancee. His fiancee matched him in a similar green lehenga and looked stunning as always. 

     

     

    Rajinikanth at Aviva Bidapa and Abishek Ambareesh wedding: 
    Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the wedding venue in Bengaluru. Telugu senior actor Mohan Babu was also seen attending the wedding. It is reported that, the couple has even invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their wedding. And more than 10,000 guests are expected to attend the wedding and reception..

    About Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa wedding:
    According to TOI, Abishek Ambareesh is going to marry Aviva Bidapa on June 5. On June 7, the couple will have a lavish event in Bengaluru, where many key politicians and celebrities are anticipated to attend. The wedding invitation has already been extended to prominent Kannada film industry figures.

    Abishek and Aviva have been together for a long time and will begin a new chapter in their lives in June. Many celebrities from politics and the film business are anticipated to attend the wedding and celebration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aviva Bidapa (@avivabidapa)

    Who is Aviva Bidapa?
    Aviva's father, Prasad Bidapa, is a well-known celebrity fashion designer. Her mother's name is Judith Bidapa, she is a popular personality in Bengaluru, Talking about Aviva she is a well-known model, fashion designer, TV personality, and successful media entrepreneur.

    About Abishek Ambareesh:
    Abhishek who made his feature debut in 2019 with Amar, will next star in films such as Bad Manners and Kaali. He hails from a family with significant political and acting background. 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
