Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

Abhishek Bachchan shared a cherished memory with Jaya Bachchan on social media for her birthday today. Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a photo on social media and referred to the seasoned actor as "the real powerhouse."

Today marks the 75th birthday of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. She is regarded as one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Over the years, she has been able to keep her fans entertained with strong performances. Abhishek Bachchan, her son and an actor, wrote her a warm birthday note and shared a cherished memory with her on her birthday. He posted a fuzzy photo from his "first official public function as an actor" on social media.

Also See in PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos

Abhishek disclosed in his post that the photo was taken at the song premiere of his debut film, 'Refugee '. He is seen holding the birthday girl close to him in the photo, and she appears to be in tears. Have a look at the post here:

Out now! 'Never Felt So Alone', a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria

The post read: "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan, who is extensively followed and liked on social media, tweeted a black and white photo of her grandmotherfrom her early years and referred to her as a "true powerhouse." The post read: "Happy birthday नानी The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!" Check out the post here:

It's Pushpa's rule: Makers unveil Allu Arjun's look from sequel on the eve of his birthday

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Jaya Bachchan will appear in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming film titled, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra,and Alia Bhatt have significant parts in the movie. The crew recently wrapped up the shoot and as per reports, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.