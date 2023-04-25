Aarya 3 : Sushmita Sen resumes shooting post heart surgery, check details

Soon, Susmita Sen will appear in Aarya's third season. After recouping from a heart operation, the actress began filming for the same. The actress posted a video of herself in preparation mode to Instagram with the caption, "She's meaner. She's fearless. She's back. Aarya season 3 resumes shoot."

The actress can be seen mastering her sword-fighting techniques in the video. Recently, the actress took a flight to Jaipur to continue shooting. Following her heart attack last month, she took a sabbatical. Sen's co-star Vikas Kumar already discussed the subject when she told a media house: "In the beginning, even she didn't know what happened. Tests were done and all. She learned about it later, and then she told the world. That's how we got to know. We just did one day of the shoot and then realised we couldn't proceed. By then, it was obvious that it was not just a day or two affair, but we needed to stop. So we stopped for a bit".

After her heart attack, she took to Instagram “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic).”

Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, is an official version of the well-known Dutch crime thriller Penoz, which centres on a middle-aged woman's fight against all obstacles to save her family.

