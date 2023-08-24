69th National Film Awards: When and were to watch live announcement

The prestigious National Film Awards will begin at around 5 PM and will be live-streamed on PIB India's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The famous 69th National Film Awards, which have generated a lot of hype around town, will be revealed today. Several prominent celebrities have been making the rounds to compete for the prestigious honours. According to sources, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR, starring Ram Charan, JR NTR, and others will compete today.





As everyone waits for the 69th National Film Awards winner's list, there is conjecture regarding when and where to witness the unique event. The 69th National Film Awards will be revealed on August 24 during a press conference in Delhi. The distinguished event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be aired live on PIB India's Facebook page and YouTube channel.



According to media sources, Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivi, Lijo Mol for Jai Bhim, and Revathy for Bhootkalam are in the running for Best Actress. While there would be a difficult battle, if Kangana Ranaut wins, it will be her fourth National Award. She has received a national award for best actress for her roles in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga (2019), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2016), and Queen (2015).



According to media sources, Biju Menon, Joju George, and R Madhavan will compete for the best actor category at the 69th National Film Awards for their roles in Aarkkariyam, Nayattu, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, respectively. However, a formal announcement regarding the nominees and winners will be made this evening.

Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shared the Best Actor Award for 2020 last year.

The National Film Awards, founded in 1954, are one of the country's most distinguished and anticipated events. The Hon'ble President of India gives the prizes, which culminate in a public screening of award-winning films.

The number of prizes has risen over time. For the first six years, the Regional Best Award was given to the National Best Film itself, despite the fact that there were two President's Gold Medals, two certificates of honour, and silver medals for a dozen regional films. The number of prizes has grown over time.

Separate prizes for artists and technicians were created in 1968 for films released in 1967. Nargis Dutt and Uttam Kumar received the Best Actress (then named Urvashi) and Best Actor (then called Bharat) prizes, respectively.

The awards are divided into features, non-features, and best writing on film. While the selection of winners in the Features and Non-Features categories recognises excellence in cinematic achievements in various categories, the 'Best Writing on Cinema' section encourages the study and appreciation of cinema as an art form, as well as the dissemination of information and critical appreciation of the art form through the publication of various books, articles, reviews, newspaper coverage, and studies.