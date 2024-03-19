Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'She is fighting for her life': Actress Arudhathi Nair on ventilator; sister shares more details

    Arundhati Nair who has appeared in Malayalam and Tamil films met with an accident near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress is reportedly on a ventilator at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Arundhati Nair, a Tamil and Malayalam film actress, is on a ventilator after an accident in Kerala. Her sister Arathy confirmed the news following various claims claiming to have information on her accident. Arathy took to Instagram to share a statement about the accident and ask people to pray for her. The collision occurred on the Kovalam bypass, and Arundhati sustained brain injuries. She was traveling with her brother.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arathy Nair (@aaraty.nairr)

    Her sister shared a post on social media stating “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. My sister Arundhathi Nair had indeed an accident three days ago, (sic)” Arathy said in a post. “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum,” the actress’s sister added. Arathy shared the post with the caption, “We Need your prayers and Support for her speedy recovery.”

    Arundhati Nair embarked on her acting journey in Tamil cinema with her debut film "Ponge Ezhu Manohara" in 2014. She experienced a breakthrough in her career with her role alongside Vijay Antony in "Saithan" (2016). Additionally, she made her debut in Malayalam cinema as the lead actress opposite Shine Tom Chacko in the 2018 film "Ottakkoru Kamukan". Her most recent film appearance was in "Ahiyan Porkases", released last year.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
