    'Murder Mubarak': Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan to collaborate on horror-comedy film, details here

    The ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Sanjay Kapoor.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    Vijay Varma had a fantastic 2023 thanks to several noteworthy undertakings. The actor starred in several critically acclaimed movies and television series, including 'Kaalkoot', 'Dahaad', 'Lust Stories' Season 2, and 'Jaane Jaan'. With all of the movies and television series, Vijay won the public over with his remarkable and multifaceted performances. Now, the 'Mirzapur' actor will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in a horror, comedy, and thriller film, 'Murder Mubarak'.

    About 'Murder Mubarak'

    Homi Adajania is the director of the horror, comedy, and thriller 'Murder Mubarak'. The ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, and Sanjay Kapoor. In 2024, the movie is expected to release on Netflix.

    Professional front

    The exciting new addition to Vijay Varma's 2024 schedule is his pan-Indian feature, 'Suriya 43'. The largest cast, including Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Suriya, appears in Sudha Kongara's annual gangster drama. The actor's role in the movie is reportedly very different from his recent ones.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    He is scheduled to make a comeback in the third episode of the criminal drama series 'Mirzapur' as Bharat Tyagi. 

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
