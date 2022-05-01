Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Woman’s hand burnt as husband forces her take a ‘fidelity test’

    Though it happened some five days ago, the woman did not complain to police fearing backfire from her husband Ananda.

    Karnataka Woman's hand burnt as husband forces her take a fidelity test-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolar, First Published May 1, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    In a truly bizarre incident, a man suspecting his wife of cheating, burnt the woman’s hand allegedly forcing her to take a fidelity test that involved lighting camphor on the palm. The incident occurred in Kolar’s Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station’s limits.

    Though it happened some five days ago, the woman did not complain to police fearing backfire from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the Ambedkara Seva Samithi, an NGO, got involved. The cops then started a search for the husband who had absconded.

    According to Shivaraj, circle inspector, Vemagal, the couple was married around 14 years ago and has a son. However, Ananda always suspected his wife's fidelity. Five days ago, he forced her to light camphor on her palm. The illiterate woman promptly followed his order and sustained burn injuries. As the news of the incident spread, the accused fled the village.

    Following the complaint, the police have taken up an investigation and are looking for Ananda, hoping to catch him soon.

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home-dnm

    Prayagraj shocker: Family of five, including 2-yr-old found dead at home

    Karnataka 2 Dalit youths tortured, bludgeoned to death in Tumakuru; probe initiated-dnm

    Karnataka: 2 Dalit youths tortured, bludgeoned to death in Tumakuru; probe initiated

    Karnataka Trivial fight over mobile addiction turns tragic as man kills wife-dnm

    Tragic end to trivial fight over mobile addiction as man strangulates wife to death in Karnataka's Mysuru

    Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested-dnm

    Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested

    Bengaluru Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids-dnm

    Bengaluru: Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

    Recent Stories

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased

    Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors RBA

    Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner career so far-ayh

    IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner's career so far

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details - adt

    NTPC Recruitment 2022: Know how to apply, vacancies, salary and other details

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon