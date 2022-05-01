Karnataka: Woman’s hand burnt as husband forces her take a ‘fidelity test’

Though it happened some five days ago, the woman did not complain to police fearing backfire from her husband Ananda.

In a truly bizarre incident, a man suspecting his wife of cheating, burnt the woman’s hand allegedly forcing her to take a fidelity test that involved lighting camphor on the palm. The incident occurred in Kolar’s Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station’s limits.

Though it happened some five days ago, the woman did not complain to police fearing backfire from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the Ambedkara Seva Samithi, an NGO, got involved. The cops then started a search for the husband who had absconded.

According to Shivaraj, circle inspector, Vemagal, the couple was married around 14 years ago and has a son. However, Ananda always suspected his wife's fidelity. Five days ago, he forced her to light camphor on her palm. The illiterate woman promptly followed his order and sustained burn injuries. As the news of the incident spread, the accused fled the village.

Following the complaint, the police have taken up an investigation and are looking for Ananda, hoping to catch him soon.