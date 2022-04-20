Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Porn-addict man assumes wife acted in porn movie, kills her in front of kids

    The man could not control his anger and allegedly stabbed his wife brutally at around 12:40 am on Sunday. His wife, 35-year-old, was found dead in her home by her father.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 20, 2022

    A 40-year-old Bengaluru man, who was addicted to pornography killed his wife assuming her to have acted in a porn movie at Ramanagar town early on Sunday morning. He allegedly harassed his wife by suspecting her fidelity.

    The accused, who is a 40-year-old auto driver, reportedly suspected that his wife acted in a porn movie after watching one around two months ago. He is said to have started harassing his wife Mubeena since then.

    The man could not control his anger and allegedly stabbed his wife brutally at around 12:40 am on Sunday.

    His wife, 35-year-old, was found dead in her home by her father on Sunday. According to reports, Pasha suspected her fidelity after suspicion rose that the woman in the porn movie was his wife. He is said to have stabbed her to death in front of their children.

    Mubeena is a homemaker, who lived at Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road, whereas Pasha is from Bengaluru’s Shammanna Garden. The couple was married for 15 years and has five children.

    Pasha allegedly assaulted Mubeena at a family function in Kolar two months earlier, reportedly raising the same issue, and that’s when other family members found out about Pasha’s harassment. Pasha allegedly assaulted his wife so violently that she had to be hospitalised for about 20 days ago.

    It is not yet clear whether Pasha has been arrested in the matter, however, police investigating the case have told The New Indian Express that the couple’s eldest son rushed to his grandfather, Ghouse Pasha’s house nearby at 12:40 am on Sunday and informed him that his father had stabbed his mother. When Ghouse Pasha arrived at the scene of crime, he reportedly found his daughter dead. Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the victim’s father Ghouse Pasha.

