    Why do IPL teams wear unique jerseys?

    IPL 2023 saw three teams wearing unique jerseys for special purposes. In the same light, we analyse the growing trend of these unique jerseys by the IPL sides.

    First Published May 21, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    In the dynamic world of the Indian Premier League (IPL), teams go beyond the conventional to make a significant impact. One compelling way they achieve this is through the donning of unique jerseys, each with a powerful message representing a special cause. Let's delve into the stories behind IPL teams that have utilized their jerseys as a medium to raise awareness, show support, and make a lasting impression on and off the cricket field.

    Gujarat Titans
    Gujarat Titans (GT) recently showcased its support for cancer awareness by sporting a lavender jersey. The team, led by Hardik Pandya, also attached a lavender ribbon to the opposition skipper's (SRH's Aiden Markram) jersey. The gesture proved fruitful as GT secured a comfortable 34-run victory.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    In IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) displayed solidarity with Covid-19 frontline warriors by donning a blue jersey in a match against two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Additionally, RCB promotes environmental consciousness with its annual green jersey initiative. Its recent green jersey game against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) resulted in a thrilling seven-run victory.

    Delhi Capitals
    Delhi Capitals (DC) recently wore a special rainbow jersey in a match against four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). During IPL 2022, the DC wore a special rainbow jersey against KKR. The jerseys were later auctioned to raise funds for the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), supporting young athletes across various Olympic disciplines. DC emerged victorious in the game, comfortably chasing down the target with one over to spare.

    Mumbai Indians
    This season, Mumbai Indians (MI) men's team showcased its commitment to promoting women's sports by wearing the franchise's Women's T20 Challenge (WPL) jersey. The game played on the Education and Sports for All Day, saw 19,000 girls from different NGOs in attendance. MI emerged victorious, chasing down a total of 185 with over two overs remaining.

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
