    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic continues to entertain her fans. Recently, she presented her different moods at the swimming pool.

    WATCH Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares pool time moods in bikini-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back to the Indian side with a bag. Meanwhile, his Serbian Bollywood wife continues entertaining her fans to the fullest through her boldness and cuteness. Recently, she shared a video of a collection of her time in the swimming pool, where she focuses on her various moods, which are primarily happy and jolly. In the opening video, she is in the middle of the pool, whirlpooling in a pink bikini. Some style-walking follows it in a white bikini in another pool, whereas in another clip, she is seen walking by the pool in a transparent gown with a pink bikini.

    Natasa captioned the video, "#mood ☀️". A few days back, she had shared a couple of pictures of her family, with Pandya's brother Kruinal and her wife Pankhuri Sharma, along with another cousin brother of his, as all the four shared a laugh. Natasa captioned the post, "How much pink is too much pink? Le Me - Not much 😎".

    Last week, Natasa shared a fun video that you can watch above. On the other hand, a couple of weeks back, she had a fabulous time out with her friends and Krunal, as she shared some pictures with them and posed. The post also contained a video, as Natasa was seen dancing to a tune being played at a supposed nightclub.

    Speaking of her family involving Pandya, Natasa shared a video which happened to be a collection of her pictures, along with him and their son Agastya. "Beautiful memories created by my phone 👨‍👩‍👦😍❤️", she captioned. In another one of her videos, Agastya, wearing a sunglass inside the house, is seen playing with a soft toy as he tries to open the door and wears sneakers on his own. "My gugi ❤️", she captioned.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2022, 5:26 PM IST
