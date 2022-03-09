Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Rohit calling Ashwin 'all-time great' a slip of the tongue? Latif wonders

    Ravichandran Ashwin recently won Rohit Sharma's heart with his performance, as the latter called him an all-time great. However, Rashid Latif feels it was a slip of the tongue from Rohit.

    Was Rohit Sharma calling Ravichandran Ashwin all-time great a slip of the tongue? Rashid Latif wonders-ayh
    Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin impressed everyone recently with his performance in the just-concluded opening Test against Sri Lanka. Played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Ashwin claimed six wickets in the Test, besides playing a stalwart knock of 61. Following the same, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was all-praise for Ashwin and even called him an "all-time great".

    "He is an all-time great in my eyes. He has been playing for so many years and performed for the country. So many match-winning performances, so he is an all-time great for me. People might have a different point of view, but from where I see, he is an all-time great for me," Rohit said after the match, acclaiming Ashwin.

    However, former Pakistani skipper Rashid Latif disagrees. He feels that while Ashwin is indeed a great spinner, he is yet to fall in the bracket of being referred to as an "all-time great". He noted that Ashwin's record overseas is not impressive enough to call him a great, while he kept Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi ahead of him.

    "Ashwin, undoubtedly, is a great bowler. He has variations in his deliveries. Considering Ashwin at home with the SG ball, he is the best spinner in India. However, I would disagree with his [Rohit's] statement in the away conditions. Kumble was outstanding. He served excellently," Latif said during a YouTube show with Nauman Niaz.

    "Even Jadeja has acted pleasingly. In the past, Bishan Singh Bedi was radiant. If we talk about the performances only in India, he is undoubtedly good. I think it might have been a slip of the tongue [from Rohit]. But, that could be a way of motivating his players," concluded Latif.

