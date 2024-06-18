Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA cricketer accuses Haris Rauf of ball tampering

    USA cricketer Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan's Haris Rauf of ball tampering during their T20 World Cup match, sparking controversy and discussions across the cricketing world.

    T20 World Cup 2024: USA Cricketer accuses Haris Rauf of ball tampering in the on going WC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    USA cricketer Rusty Theron sparked controversy on Friday as he accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of ball tampering during their T20 World Cup match.

    Theron, who is not part of the current USA squad, voiced his concerns on social media platform 'X', saying, "@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? You can literally see Haris Rauf running his thumb nail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket."

    Despite the allegations, the match ended in a surprising victory for the co-hosts USA, who defeated Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over finish, marking the first major upset of this T20 World Cup edition.

    Pakistan, asked to bat first, scored 159 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. In response, the USA produced a fine batting performance and ended at 159 for three.

    In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket. In contrast, Pakistan managed only 13 runs for one wicket.

    Haris Rauf had a challenging outing, conceding 37 runs in his four overs, making him Pakistan's most expensive bowler in the match.

    The incident has sparked debate in cricketing circles, with fans and analysts closely monitoring any potential developments from the ICC regarding Theron's accusations.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record osf

    Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record

    t20 world cup 2024 Pacer Haris Rauf caught in heated argument with Pakistani fan in US; trolled for 'Indian hoga' remark (WATCH) snt

    Pacer Haris Rauf caught in heated argument with Pakistani fan in US; trolled for 'Indian hoga' remark (WATCH)

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts osf

    Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika indulge in art as actor shares blackboard drawing, fans react with hearts

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion osf

    Eid-al-Adha 2024: Irfan Pathan, Rashid Khan and other cricket stars share wishes on the auspicious occasion

    Recent Stories

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far RBA

    Why was Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed yet again? Is AP Elections the reason? What we know so far

    cricket Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record osf

    Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH) snt

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH)

    PM KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details? gcw

    PM-KISAN: PM Modi to release 17th installment today; How to check beneficiary status, other details?

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon