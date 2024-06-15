T20 World Cup 2024:Sunil Gavaskar criticises ICC after India vs Canada game gets abandoned due to wet outfield

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the ICC after the T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned due to a wet outfield at Lauderhill, Florida. The match's cancellation marks the third such instance at the venue, raising concerns over the ICC's venue selection and ground preparation. Despite the disruptions, India and the USA have advanced to the Super 8s, while Pakistan and Ireland have been eliminated.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the abandonment of the game between India and Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match, scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, was called off without a single ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Despite minimal rain on the day of the match, the field conditions were deemed unplayable by the umpires, a consequence of the heavy rain earlier in the week. This match marked the third abandonment at Lauderhill in the tournament, following the Sri Lanka vs. Nepal and USA vs. Ireland games, both also affected by wet outfield conditions.

The latest washout has not only frustrated fans and players but has also had significant repercussions on the tournament standings. Sri Lanka was eliminated due to an earlier abandonment, and Pakistan's hopes were dashed when the USA advanced to the Super 8s, taking advantage of the situation.

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his discontent with the ICC’s choice of venue, highlighting the inadequacy of the ground's infrastructure to handle inclement weather.

"ICC should not host the matches where there are no covers to cover the entire ground. You just can't cover the pitch and let the other parts of the ground get wet," Gavaskar said, pointing out the poor preparation that led to multiple washouts.

India and USA Qualify from Group A

Despite the disruptions, India and the USA have successfully advanced from Group A to the Super 8s. India finished the group stage with 7 points, and the USA secured their spot with 5 points. Canada ended their campaign with 3 points, while Pakistan and Ireland, with 2 and 1 points respectively, have been eliminated. The final group-stage game between Ireland and Pakistan will proceed, but it holds no bearing on the Super 8 qualifications.

The situation has prompted calls for better venue selection and ground preparation in future ICC events to prevent similar issues. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on how the governing body addresses these concerns to ensure fair play and uninterrupted cricket action.

