Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Step forward' - Hardik Pandya's latest workout video is sure to inspire fitness freaks

    Hardik Pandya is not playing Test cricket of late and is focused on limited-overs action. Meanwhile, he is keeping fit ahead of Australia ODIs and IPL 2023, as his latest workout video will inspire fitness freaks.

    Step forward - Hardik Pandya latest workout video is sure to inspire fitness freaks-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a significant role for Team India, especially as the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) skipper. Having stepped away from Test cricket, he is not featuring for the side in the ongoing Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. At the same time, he had some personal commitments, as he completed his social wedding with his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, having legally married in 2020.

    Meanwhile, with the wedding commitments being done and dusted, Pandya is back to his fitness routines. On Tuesday, he shared his latest workout video, where he is seen engaging in plenty of gym activities using the equipments. He captioned the video, "Step forward, never aside ☄️". The clip is sure to inspire some fitness freaks.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'NOT GOING TO BE MS DHONI OR STEPHEN FLEMING AS A CAPTAIN' - FAF DU PLESSIS ON RCB LEADERSHIP ROLE

    Pandya is one of the fittest Indian cricketers after Virat Kohli, as they engage in heavy fitness activities and hit the gym regularly. While the latter is currently involved with Rohit Sharma and co in the ongoing Australia Tests, he was involved in heavy workouts and fitness routines before the series. This video of him working out in the gym proves it. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain - Faf du Plessis on RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership role-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Not going to be MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming as a captain' - Faf du Plessis on RCB leadership role

    football Can you imagine Sir Alex Ferguson doing a crazed conga? - Piers Morgan-Yuvraj Singh engage in banter post Manchester United League Cup Final win-ayh

    'Can you imagine Sir Alex doing a crazed conga?' - Piers-Yuvraj engage in banter post United's League Cup win

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch with memes after Australia spinners leave India reeling on Day 1-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Supporters take dig at Indore pitch after spinners leave India reeling on Day 1

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fans slam umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit Sharma survives twice in 1st over-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Kohli fans critical of umpire Nitin Menon after Rohit survives twice in the 1st over

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Netizens exultant as Shubman Gill replaces KL Rahul; India opts to bat

    Recent Stories

    Watch Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next-tgy

    Watch: Man takes Mahindra Scorpio N SUV under waterfall for free car wash; here's what happens next

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani Pradeep Pandey song Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke is making fans go CRAZY

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke’ is making fans go CRAZY

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here - adt

    RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA rejects pilot's plea, upholds suspension; check details

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Debunking the narrative of Muslim victimhood in India

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon