'Step forward' - Hardik Pandya's latest workout video is sure to inspire fitness freaks

Hardik Pandya is not playing Test cricket of late and is focused on limited-overs action. Meanwhile, he is keeping fit ahead of Australia ODIs and IPL 2023, as his latest workout video will inspire fitness freaks.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a significant role for Team India, especially as the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) skipper. Having stepped away from Test cricket, he is not featuring for the side in the ongoing Tests against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. At the same time, he had some personal commitments, as he completed his social wedding with his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, having legally married in 2020.

Meanwhile, with the wedding commitments being done and dusted, Pandya is back to his fitness routines. On Tuesday, he shared his latest workout video, where he is seen engaging in plenty of gym activities using the equipments. He captioned the video, "Step forward, never aside ☄️". The clip is sure to inspire some fitness freaks.

Pandya is one of the fittest Indian cricketers after Virat Kohli, as they engage in heavy fitness activities and hit the gym regularly. While the latter is currently involved with Rohit Sharma and co in the ongoing Australia Tests, he was involved in heavy workouts and fitness routines before the series. This video of him working out in the gym proves it.