Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Shane Warne passed away earlier this month at 52. The Victorian Government is giving him a state funeral, and here's how you can watch it.

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Melbourne VIC, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    It was un unfortunate news for the cricket fraternity earlier this month when Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away. He was 52 and breathed his last while on holiday in Thailand, as he suffered a heart attack. On Wednesday, the Victorian Government is giving him the state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is expected to be packed to its capacity of 1,00,000.

    Warne happens to be the second-highest wicket-taker in Test and international cricket. He was the first to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets and is only the second alongside Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. He had been part of numerous Ashes win for Australia, while he also won the ICC World Cup.

    ALSO READ: Ahead of Warne's state funeral, Tendulkar pays tribute to the 'fierce competitor'

    Speaking ahead of his funeral, his son Jackson told the Australian media, "It's exceptional for many of us, especially our family. We've been lucky enough to come here our whole lives and watch him play and put lots of hard work in on this very ground. Dad always loved a crowd and performing. I think, sad day as it is, it won't be as sad with more people here."

    On the other hand, Warne's father, Keith, stated, "It's what he would've wanted, to make sure everybody who can be involved is involved, and we've been very fortunate to have a state funeral to allow us to do that." During the ceremony, musicians Elton John, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Sheeran will dedicate memorable songs to Warne.

    ALSO SEE: Family, friends bid adieu to spin legend Shane Warne in private funeral

    At the same time, Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman are expected to join in via video link, displayed on MCG's giant screens. Among cricket greats to attend the memorial would be Brian Lara, Ian Botham and Wasim Akram. Although his former partner and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley will not be present, she will be attending it somehow.

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne details
    Date and day:     March 30, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Not being aired in India
    Where to watch (Online): Victorian Government YouTube channel

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Indian Premier LEague, IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals hands SunRisers Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted-ayh

    IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR, SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals: Kane Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sanju Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan Royals to finish on 210/6-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Samson's half-century allows Rajasthan to finish on 210/6

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    Recent Stories

    Who is Bitta Karate the Butcher of Kashmiri Pandits gcw

    Who is Bitta Karate, the 'Butcher of Kashmiri Pandits'?

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Erica Fernandes Pratik Sehajpal to join Shivangi Joshi the highest-paid contestant drb

    Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erica Fernandes, Pratik Sehajpal to join? Shivangi Joshi the highest-paid contestant?

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabads Kane Williamson rues fine margins following Rajasthan Royals loss-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR: Williamson rues fine margins following Rajasthan loss

    From Delhi to Moradabad 5 Indian cities among world s noisiest places gcw

    From Delhi to Moradabad, 5 Indian cities among world's noisiest places

    KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Know Yash's net worth, car, house, education, family and more

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon