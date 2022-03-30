State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

Shane Warne passed away earlier this month at 52. The Victorian Government is giving him a state funeral, and here's how you can watch it.

It was un unfortunate news for the cricket fraternity earlier this month when Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away. He was 52 and breathed his last while on holiday in Thailand, as he suffered a heart attack. On Wednesday, the Victorian Government is giving him the state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is expected to be packed to its capacity of 1,00,000.

Warne happens to be the second-highest wicket-taker in Test and international cricket. He was the first to reach the landmark of 700 Test wickets and is only the second alongside Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. He had been part of numerous Ashes win for Australia, while he also won the ICC World Cup.

Speaking ahead of his funeral, his son Jackson told the Australian media, "It's exceptional for many of us, especially our family. We've been lucky enough to come here our whole lives and watch him play and put lots of hard work in on this very ground. Dad always loved a crowd and performing. I think, sad day as it is, it won't be as sad with more people here."

On the other hand, Warne's father, Keith, stated, "It's what he would've wanted, to make sure everybody who can be involved is involved, and we've been very fortunate to have a state funeral to allow us to do that." During the ceremony, musicians Elton John, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Sheeran will dedicate memorable songs to Warne.

At the same time, Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman are expected to join in via video link, displayed on MCG's giant screens. Among cricket greats to attend the memorial would be Brian Lara, Ian Botham and Wasim Akram. Although his former partner and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley will not be present, she will be attending it somehow.

State Memorial Service for Shane Warne details

Date and day: March 30, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Not being aired in India

Where to watch (Online): Victorian Government YouTube channel