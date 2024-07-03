Special Air India flight AIC24WC lands in Barbados to bring T20 WC 2024 champions India back home (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a highly anticipated moment, the special Air India charter flight, named AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- successfully landed in Barbados on Wednesday to bring the triumphant Indian cricket team back home.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    In a highly anticipated moment, the special Air India charter flight, named AIC24WC -- Air India Champions 24 World Cup -- successfully landed in Barbados on Wednesday to bring the triumphant Indian cricket team back home. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Cup title with a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa on Saturday.

    The Indian squad, along with its support staff, players' families, board officials, and Indian media, had been stranded on the Caribbean island for the past three days due to the powerful hurricane Beryl. The hurricane, which was initially a Category 5 storm, has now been downgraded to Category 4 and is moving towards Jamaica.

    The flight, which departed from New Jersey, USA on July 2, touched down in Barbados around 2 am local time. The Indian team's departure was delayed due to the adverse weather conditions, but the Grantley Adams International Airport resumed operations on Tuesday, allowing the special flight to proceed.

    As per the revised schedule, AIC24WC is expected to take off from Barbados at 4:30 am local time, embarking on a 16-hour journey to Delhi. If no further delays occur, the team will land in the Indian capital on Thursday at 6 am (IST).

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to felicitate the victorious team upon their return, although the details of the event are yet to be finalized.

    This triumphant return marks the end of a historic journey for the Indian cricket team, whose thrilling performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been celebrated by fans worldwide.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
