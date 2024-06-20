'Ravindra Jadeja is India's worst T20I player': All-rounder attacked by fans after failure against Afghanistan

Ravindra Jadeja's poor performance with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Afghanistan has sparked criticism from Indian cricket fans. The all-rounder's struggles have raised calls for his exclusion from the team, as fans express their frustration on social media.

Fans on Twitter reacted with disappointment after Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed another poor performance with the bat in T20I cricket. Jadeja struggled during the ongoing match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024, further frustrating fans.

The India National Cricket Team and Afghanistan National Cricket Team faced off in their first game of the Super 8 stage at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday (June 20).

After India lost quick wickets towards the end of the innings, the responsibility fell on Ravindra Jadeja to provide a strong finish. However, Jadeja failed to deliver, continuing his poor run of form with the bat, making the situation difficult for India.

Promoted ahead of Axar Patel, Jadeja has been under scrutiny for his performances in T20Is. This match was a golden opportunity for him to silence his critics, but he could only manage a disappointing 7 runs. Jadeja was dismissed by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 19th over, chasing a high slower bouncer and mistiming it to short third man.

Jadeja's numbers in T20Is are concerning for any batter. In 70 games, he has scored just 487 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 125 and a poor average of 21. Calls for him to be dropped from the team have been growing louder, and his recent performance hasn't helped his case.

Fans React on Twitter

As Jadeja's struggles with the bat continued against Afghanistan, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration. They criticized the all-rounder for his poor batting and called for his exclusion from the team. Here are some of the reactions:

"Ravindra Jadeja is India's worst T20I player after MS Dhoni. Another failure today. Time to drop him."

"Why is Jadeja still in the team? His T20I stats are abysmal. #INDvAFG #T20WorldCup"

"Jadeja had a golden opportunity to prove himself but failed again. It's time for a change in the lineup."

"Promoting Jadeja ahead of Axar Patel was a mistake. He hasn't been performing at all. #T20WorldCup2024"

"India can't afford such batting failures from key players. Jadeja needs to step up or step out."

As the T20 World Cup progresses, the pressure will only increase on Jadeja to find his form and contribute effectively to the team.

Here are some of the other twitter reactions:

