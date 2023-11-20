PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after defeat at World Cup final; see pictures

Indian PM Narendra Modi is winning the hearts of the Indian cricket team fans with his warm gesture. The stalwart Indian leader comforted the Indian players after a gruesome loss against Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stood up as a father figure to the Indian players after the Indian cricket team suffered a defeat against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. He quickly reached the Indian dressing room and personally reached out to every Indian player to comfort them.

Narendra Modi was busy with rallies for the upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, he managed to reach Ahmedabad to watch the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Even the final match was played at the stadium which is named after him as he put up a lot of effort to build the world's biggest cricket stadium.

However, the performance of the Indian cricket team on Sunday couldn't justify the presence of the Indian fans and their support. The majority of the Indian players didn't turn up for the important game performance-wise. The batting and bowling department put up a shocking display thus handing an easy win to Australia.

The Indian Prime Minister reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in the evening with the Australia Deputy Prime Minister sitting beside him. Even the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the venue. Indian PM Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister handed the trophy to the winning captain Pat Cummins.

However, PM Narendra Modi quickly reached the Indian dressing room to console and comfort the Indian players who were distorted after the loss. He consoled Mohammed Shami who slipped on the shoulders of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also met Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and had a one-on-one chat. Both the players slightly smiled after talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.