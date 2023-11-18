Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium

    Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles is set to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19. This precedes his participation in the 2+2 dialogue with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, scheduled for the following day in New Delhi. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australian DyPM Richard Marles to watch India Vs Australia final at Narendra Modi stadium
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles will witness the World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on November 19, a day ahead of his 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. The final showdown between India and Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled for November 19.

    Securing their place in the championship match after a resounding victory over New Zealand by 70 runs, India will face Australia in a highly anticipated cricket clash. The grand finale is slated to unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 set to kick off at 2 pm (IST). The toss is scheduled for 1.30 pm on the same day.

    India's remarkable performance has propelled them to the status of unbeaten finalists, having won an impressive 10 consecutive matches without a single loss. The journey to the final saw India triumph over New Zealand in the first semifinal, securing a convincing 70-run win on November 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The cricket world awaits the culmination of this thrilling tournament as India and Australia vie for the coveted trophy in what promises to be an electrifying World Cup final.

    Marles will be in India from November 19 to 20, to co-chair the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. In the dialogue, India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong will also attend the meeting.

    Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles will also hold a bilateral meeting on defence cooperation on November 20, which will be followed by the 2+2 Dialogue. The inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue took place in New Delhi in September 2021. 
     
    "India and Australia are pursuing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the visit of Minister Marles is expected to give further impetus to the collaboration as well as bilateral defence cooperation," an official said, adding that the two countries are expected to discuss wide-ranging strategic, defence and security issues of mutual interest during the 2+2 dialogue and the bilateral Defence Ministers' meeting.

    "These discussions would cover bilateral, regional and global matters. Both sides will also exchange views on shared priorities for strengthening minilateral and multilateral cooperation," he said. Besides, Jaishankar and Wong will hold the 14th Foreign Ministerial Framework Dialogue (FMFD) on November 21 to take stock of cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village snt

    UP Govt to build mini stadium, open gym in ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami's village

    football Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures snt

    Paneer tikka, biryani, dahi chaat and more - David Beckham's culinary adventure in India; see pictures

    ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be on-field umpires for the final avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough to be on-field umpires for the final

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson leaves India after accusing of 'pitch-swapping' avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC pitch consultant Andy Atkinson leaves India after accusing of ‘pitch-swapping’

    Recent Stories

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns vkp

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    One more person from Kerala dies in Dubai cylinder explosion; death toll rises to 3

    Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains ATG

    Maleficient to Harley Quinn: 7 most misunderstood villains

    Himachal Flood: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says key report

    Himachal Floods: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says probe report

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon