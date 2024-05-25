Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH)

    Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni cast his vote in his hometown Ranchi during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

    Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni cast his vote in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The legendary cricketer, surrounded by cameras, arrived at the polling booth wearing a t-shirt and goggles, showing off the long hair he grew ahead of IPL 2024. He was accompanied by his wife, Sakshi.

    As people and fans spotted the man who put Ranchi on the global map in the cricketing world, they lost their cool and began capturing him on their mobile phones.

    Take a look at fan frenzy around MS Dhoni:

    In this election, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Sanjay Seth, while Congress has given the ticket to Yashaswini Sahay for the seat.

    Dhoni, who returned from Bengaluru a few days ago after CSK's disappointing end to their campaign this year in the IPL, was previously seen riding his bike, a video of which had gone viral.

    Reportedly, Dhoni was the first player to depart for Ranchi on Sunday morning following his team's final league game in Bengaluru on May 19. Despite the team's performance, Dhoni had an impressive season with the bat, scoring 161 runs in 11 innings. His strike rate of 220.54 stood out, ranking second among players with over 100 runs in the league phase, with only Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of him, who scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04.

    As of now, there is no confirmation regarding MS Dhoni's future. According to a report in the Times of India, Dhoni has not informed anyone in CSK that he is retiring, and he will make a decision in two months.

    "Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus," TOI quoted a source saying.

