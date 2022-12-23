Kerala likely to get its first international cricket stadium soon

According to sources, Jay Shah and others expressed their satisfaction after inspecting the site. The National Highway also passes through the nearby area. If all conditions are favourable, the stadium may be built there.

Kerala's dream of a new international cricket stadium is about to come true. The stadium is expected to be constructed in Nedumbassery, Kochi.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is in Kochi for the IPL star auction, inspected a proposed site for the stadium along with Kerala Cricket Association officials. The area around Cochin International Airport is 30 acres. The stadium, which was earlier fixed at Idakochi, is being shifted to Nedumbassery due to legal issues.

According to sources, Jay Shah and others expressed their satisfaction during the inspection. The National Highway also passes through the nearby area. If all conditions are favourable, the stadium may be built there.

"Jay Shah has expressed complete satisfaction with the venue. Proximity to Airport and National Highway is a plus. But some hurdles need to be overcome. The area consists of fields and farmland. Therefore, the help of the state government is required. This is also the area that was affected by the floods in 2018. Therefore, more studies are needed in this regard," Kerala Cricket Association President Jayesh George told media persons after visiting the venue with Jay Shah.

The KCA is one of the few cricket boards that does not have its own international cricket stadium. Test matches are allowed only if they have their own stadiums. Kerala may also get IPL matches with its own stadium. At present, only football matches are held at the Kaloor Stadium, and some cricket matches happen at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.