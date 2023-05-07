Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 56 runs; netizens applaud

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans overcame Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday to edge closer to the playoffs. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill nailed it with the bat, as netizens applauded their effort.

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 50 runs; netizens applaud-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 7, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    It was an entertaining clash between defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, as the former trumped by 50 runs, thanks to the incredible batting effort from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, as the netizens were all applause for them.

    After winning the coin toss, LSG opted to defend, as openers Wriddhiman Saha (81) and Shubman Gill (94*) ruled with a monstrous stand of 142, the best for the team in the competition, before the former was dismissed by pacer Avesh Khan in the 13th over after having scored his 12th IPL 50. At the same time, while his score of 54 during the PowerPlay (PP) was the best by any batter this season, he also scored the fastest half-century for GT (20 balls), whereas the side put on its best PP score (78/0) to date.

    Nevertheless, Saha's dismissal hardly relieved the LSG bowlers. Gill continued his onslaught with skipper Hardik Pandya (25), adding 42 for the second wicket before the latter fell to pacer Mohsin Khan in the 16th. Thereon, Gill joined forces with David Miller (21*) and batted until the end, eventually finishing on a mega score of 227/2, its highest in the tournament to date and the biggest against Lucknow.

    While Gill struck his 18th IPL half-century before remaining six short of his maiden event century, he hit seven sixes in his innings, the most by a Gujarat batter. Besides the wicket-takers for the Super Giants, spinner Swapnil Singh was economical. Before the visitors' chase, the hosts brought pacer Alzarri Joseph as their Impact Player (IP).

    Meanwhile, LSG also began on a solid note, with openers Kyle Mayers (48) and Quinton de Kock (70) putting on 88 before the former fell prey to pacer Mohit Sharma in the ninth, besides proving that it was indeed a good wicket to bat on. But, the track began to slow down eventually, as the incoming batters struggled to make an impact, with the latter being the fourth wicket to fall at 140 in the 16th to leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Eventually, Lucknow finished on 171/7, as the Titans won it by 56 runs. For the latter, Mohit dominated with a four-for, while Joseph was the most economical.

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
