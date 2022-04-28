Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Rashid Khan admits to having been working on his batting for past 2 years

    On Wednesday, Gujarat Titans edged past SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets in IPL 2022. While Rashid Khan hit the winning six off the last ball, he has admitted working on his batting.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    It turned out to be another thriller in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 40 between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, GT edged past by five wickets, thanks to Rashid Khan's final-ball six. Meanwhile, the Afghan has admitted to having been working on his batting.

    GT needed 22 runs off the last six balls, with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid on the crease. Both men showed good resilience to clobber Marco Jansen, while the latter hit three sixes to pull off another heist for GT. As a result, GT has reclaimed the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table, while it was the second final-ball win for the side.

    Rashid told IPL following the win, "The feeling is good. You have it in mind to go out there, have the self-belief, keep my shape strong, and hit it. I was happy to do it against them [former team SRH], but I was trying to play my game and believe in my batting, which I've been working on the last two years."

    Speaking on the plans between him and Tweatia, Rashid recalled, "When it was 22 left, I just told Tewatia that we had given 25 in the last over with our best bowler [Lockie Ferguson]. We have to have that belief in ourselves. If we have one missed ball, don't think about it and don't panic."

    "Stay strong, and we need to finish it or get as close as possible because it might help us with the run rate. But, as long as we have that belief, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong. So, that was our plan, and luckily, we had those four sixes," concluded Rashid.

