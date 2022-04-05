IPL 2022: KL Rahul pleased with LSG's determination despite loss against SRH

It was a hard-fought effort from new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, LSG missed out on a win by 12 runs. However, skipper KL Rahul applauded his side despite the loss.

After the defeat, Rahul stated that losing three wickets during the powerplay hurt the side while chasing and felt that the batters should give themselves some time to settle onto the crease, considering that LSG has a deep batting line-up. He has delighted that LSG found a way to stay in the game and had a good chance of winning it until the final over. He feels that the batters should learn to play risk-free cricket besides going for the fours.

"But, we've been brilliant in all three games with the ball. We don't chat so much in the middle. As opening batters, you give yourself a couple of balls, and if the wicket is good, both openers have to go. We have that extra batter with Jason coming in, so the plan is to pressure the opposition," explained Rahul.

"That's the body language we want to carry. Go out there and hit boundaries and sixes, but choose smart shots. If we lose wickets early, we need to quickly assess the situation and see what the target should be. Quinton and Lewis wanted to put pressure on Washington, but it didn't come off," Rahul added.

However, Rahul praised Deepak Hooda for his critical 33-ball 51 and acclaimed him for his efforts during the net practice sessions. He was satisfied to see Hooda utilising the opportunities well and becoming a reliable batter in the middle order. He backed him to become more mature as a batter in the coming days.