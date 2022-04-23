IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Here's what Pant, Watson, Sangakkara feel about the no-ball dissension

There was a controversy during Match 34 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, the final over saw a waist-height no-ball being denied by the on-field umpires to DC. The match continued after some short protests, and DC lost it by 15 runs. Here's what skipper Rishabh Pant, assistant coach Shane Watson and RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara had to say.

The incident happened in the third ball of the final over. A full toss from pacer Obed McCoy was smacked for a six by Rovman Powell. However, the DC players argued for a waist-height no-ball, which was turned down by the on-field umpires. While Thakur consistently debated with the umpires, Amre ran onto the field to put up his bickering with the umpires. In contrast, Pant called back his batters before better sense prevailed, and the chase continued.

After the loss, Pant reckoned, "In the end, Powell gave us a chance. I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us. We could have checked that no-ball, but not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but we can't do much about it. Everyone on the ground saw it. I think the third umpire should have interfered in between and said that was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself."

"It was the heat of the moment. I can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both sides, not only us because we have been seeing some good umpiring throughout the tournament. We could have done pretty well," added Pant when asked about sending Amre onto the field.

Meanwhile, Watson felt, "It is very disappointing what happened in that last over. Unfortunately, we were in that position in the game because we could not put things together for long enough throughout that game until that point. The one thing at the Delhi Capitals you don't stand for is what happened. We have to accept the umpires' decision, whether it's right or wrong. Someone running onto the field, certainly we can't accept. It's not good enough."

Later, Sanga stated, "It is umpires that control the game. I know the IPL has a lot of pressure and tension, and things can go either way. I don't think I can dictate what's acceptable and what's not." On the other hand, RR skipper Sanju Samson noted, "It went for a six. It was a full toss. Umpire gave it a normal ball. Batsman wanted it as a no-ball. Umpire made his decision very clear."