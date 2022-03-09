Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

    IPL 2022 starts March 26. While Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without star batter AB de Villiers, he can still return to the side in a role.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB mentor-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 7:17 PM IST

    The world will live again in the Twenty20 (T20) fever as the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from March 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be the team to look out for, as it will play without its star South African batter AB de Villiers. However, reports suggest that he can still return to the side.

    RCB is set to announce its new skipper on Saturday after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role after eight years last season. It is likely to be fellow South African opener Faf du Plessis. However, as per InsideSport, RCB will not just announce its new skipper but also announce de Villiers' appointment with the side as a mentor.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 schedule announced - Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

    De Villiers has had a phenomenal career with RCB. He scored 313 runs in 15 games last season, at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 148.34, including a couple of half-centuries. Playing for RCB, he has scaled 4,491 in 156 matches at 41.20. Overall, he has amassed 5,162 in 184 at 39.7 and 151.7, including three tons and 40 half-centuries.

    RCB has announced the captain unveiling event, terming it 'RCB Unbox'. "Spotted in Bengaluru. 👀 We're doing something extremely special for our fans. RCB Unbox - an immersive, nostalgic and futuristic RCB experience, just for you! 🤩😎 Date: 12.03.2022 Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street," RCB captioned a social media post.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - RCB's Hesson opens up on working with 'great' players like Kohli

    "The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. 😎 Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on March 12 at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. 🤩💪🏻", read another post from RCB.

    RCB squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia and Siddharth Kaul.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Rohit Sharma calling Ravichandran Ashwin all-time great a slip of the tongue? Rashid Latif wonders-ayh

    Was Rohit calling Ashwin 'all-time great' a slip of the tongue? Latif wonders

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    Sunil Gavaskar fails to recognise Shane Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media-ayh

    Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    Shane Warne was a teacher through his commentary - Ricky Ponting

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India bowled over by Bismah Mahroof daughter after win against Pakistan-ayh

    Women's WC 2022: India bowled over by Bismah's daughter after win against Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam RRR KGF 2 Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings drb

    The Kashmir Files beats Radhe Shyam, RRR, KGF 2, Bachchhan Paandey at IMDb ratings

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo misses yet another training session with hip injury

    Radhe Shyam Prabhas slays in black while film promotions in Delhi drb

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas slays in black while film’s promotions in Delhi

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years RCB

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

    Is Ranveer Singh Gucci set worth Rs 2 lakh See pics drb

    Is Ranveer Singh’s Gucci set worth Rs 2 lakh? See pics

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon