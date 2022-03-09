IPL 2022: AB de Villiers likely to be Royal Challengers Bangalore's mentor

IPL 2022 starts March 26. While Royal Challengers Bangalore will be without star batter AB de Villiers, he can still return to the side in a role.

The world will live again in the Twenty20 (T20) fever as the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from March 26. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be the team to look out for, as it will play without its star South African batter AB de Villiers. However, reports suggest that he can still return to the side.

RCB is set to announce its new skipper on Saturday after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role after eight years last season. It is likely to be fellow South African opener Faf du Plessis. However, as per InsideSport, RCB will not just announce its new skipper but also announce de Villiers' appointment with the side as a mentor.

De Villiers has had a phenomenal career with RCB. He scored 313 runs in 15 games last season, at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 148.34, including a couple of half-centuries. Playing for RCB, he has scaled 4,491 in 156 matches at 41.20. Overall, he has amassed 5,162 in 184 at 39.7 and 151.7, including three tons and 40 half-centuries.

RCB has announced the captain unveiling event, terming it 'RCB Unbox'. "Spotted in Bengaluru. 👀 We're doing something extremely special for our fans. RCB Unbox - an immersive, nostalgic and futuristic RCB experience, just for you! 🤩😎 Date: 12.03.2022 Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street," RCB captioned a social media post.

"The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. 😎 Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on March 12 at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. 🤩💪🏻", read another post from RCB.

RCB squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia and Siddharth Kaul.