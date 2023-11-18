India vs Australia: Clash of the Titans will decide the ultimate champion of the World

India and Australia will battle it out for the ultimate trophy on Sunday as the ODI World Cup 2023 will be on the line. With a balanced track on the offering, both sides have equal chances.

The mouth-watering final of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. This will be Australia’s 8th ODI World Cup final while India will be playing its fourth ODI World Cup final. There is no doubt that the Aussies have more experience in such games thanks to their undisputed dominant era a few decades ago.

But in the current circumstances, the Men in Blue is a no-mug team whatsoever. They have proven their worth and competence at every stage in the ODI World Cup 2023. They are the only team that has remained unbeaten so far in the tournament by beating every team. The Aussies after their slow start in the World Cup have been on an unbeaten run themselves.

Sunday will truly see a fair quality-wise competition as both the finalists have proven their spot for the ultimate fixture. India's batting lineup has been relentless against opposition bowling lineups. The semi-final fixture against New Zealand was a testimony to it. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer unleashed true batting prowess.

The ultimate question will be if Australia can match the batting prowess of India which is on an unstoppable run. On their day, Australian bowlers can spinners can match the competence presented by the Indian bowlers. A lot will depend on the Ahmedabad pitch as well which is being deemed as a balanced track.

Predicted XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.