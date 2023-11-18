Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India vs Australia: Clash of the Titans will decide the ultimate champion of the World

    India and Australia will battle it out for the ultimate trophy on Sunday as the ODI World Cup 2023 will be on the line. With a balanced track on the offering, both sides have equal chances.

    India vs Australia: Clash of the Titans will decide the ultimate champion of the World avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 7:35 PM IST

    The mouth-watering final of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. This will be Australia’s 8th ODI World Cup final while India will be playing its fourth ODI World Cup final. There is no doubt that the Aussies have more experience in such games thanks to their undisputed dominant era a few decades ago. 

    But in the current circumstances, the Men in Blue is a no-mug team whatsoever. They have proven their worth and competence at every stage in the ODI World Cup 2023. They are the only team that has remained unbeaten so far in the tournament by beating every team. The Aussies after their slow start in the World Cup have been on an unbeaten run themselves. 

    Sunday will truly see a fair quality-wise competition as both the finalists have proven their spot for the ultimate fixture. India's batting lineup has been relentless against opposition bowling lineups. The semi-final fixture against New Zealand was a testimony to it. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer unleashed true batting prowess. 

    The ultimate question will be if Australia can match the batting prowess of India which is on an unstoppable run. On their day, Australian bowlers can spinners can match the competence presented by the Indian bowlers. A lot will depend on the Ahmedabad pitch as well which is being deemed as a balanced track. 

    Predicted XI:

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. 

    Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'? snt

    India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'?

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia osf

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma shares insights on India's potential 'Playing XI' for the all important final osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma shares insights on India's potential 'Playing XI' for the all important final

    cricket Australia's Journey to the World Cup Final: Overcoming hurdles and soaring to eight consecutive victories osf

    Australia's Journey to the World Cup Final: Overcoming hurdles and soaring to eight consecutive victories

    Lets bring the cup home: Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH) avv

    'Let's bring the cup home': Hardik Pandya sends inspiring message to Team India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'? snt

    India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final: Can Men in Blue overcome the Richard Kettleborough 'jinx'?

    Football Real Madrid officially announces Vinicius Junior's injury lay-off osf

    Real Madrid officially announces Vinicius Junior's injury lay-off

    SpaceX loses Starship rocket 8 minutes after second launch; yet calls it 'incredibly successful day' (WATCH) snt

    SpaceX loses Starship rocket 8 minutes after second launch; yet calls it 'incredibly successful day' (WATCH)

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia osf

    Astrologer Sumit Bajaj's bold prediction for World Cup 2023 Final between India vs Australia

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look RBA

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon