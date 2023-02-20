Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption helps India secure semis berth; fans glad

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India piped Ireland by five runs, thanks to the D/L method due to rain interruption. Fans are glad as the Women in Blue have secured their place in the semis.

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs IRE: Rain interruption against Ireland helps India secure semis berth; fans glad-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

    Team India is through to the semis of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup after eclipsing Ireland by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in a rain-interrupted Group B tie at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday. While the Women in Blue look set to finish second in the group table, they can still propel themselves to the top if England suffers a significant loss to Pakistan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Indian fans were gladdened by their side's progress into the semis.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat, as the openers Shafali Verma (24) and Smriti Mandhana (87) gave a top start, setting up a 62-run stand before the former fell in the tenth. It was followed by a 52-run partnership between Mandhana and Kaur (13), while the former struck her 22nd Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century before the latter fell in the 16th.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS: THE CURIOUS CASE OF RAHUL - TEAM THINK TANK USING TWIN TONS IN DEFENCE OF HIS CONTINUOUS SELECTION

    Thereon, the Indians struggled to get a decent partnership, as they could manage 155/6. Medium-pacer Orla Prendergast got a couple for the Irish, besides being the most economical for her side. In reply, Ireland was off to a disastrous start, losing its opening couple of wickets for a run on the board within the first over.

    In the meantime, opener Gaby Lewis (32*) and skipper Laura Delany (17*) tailored an unbeaten 53-run stand for the third wicket before the rain played spoilsport to the Irish chase and never resumed thereon. Ireland was five runs behind, and India ran away with a win by that margin, sealing its semis place.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection-ayh

    IND vs AUS: The curious case of Rahul - Team think tank using twin tons in defence of his continuous selection

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Meme fest explodes after Venkatesh Prasad fires fresh salvo at struggling KL Rahul

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court-ayh

    Prithvi Shaw selfie attack case: Sapna Gill and 3 others sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia coach McDonald makes huge admission after India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy snt

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia coach McDonald makes huge admission after India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indore/3rd Test: David Warner doubtful with concussion, Josh Hazlewood ruled out of series remainder-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: David Warner doubtful with concussion, Josh Hazlewood ruled out of series remainder

    Recent Stories

    In a comeback strategy, Adani group firm repays SBI Mutual Funds' Rs 1,500 crore: Report AJR

    In a comeback strategy, Adani group firm repays SBI Mutual Funds' Rs 1,500 crore: Report

    Govt appoints former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as new NITI Aayog CEO AJR

    Govt appoints former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as new NITI Aayog CEO

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted India identity as selfless nation snt

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    Maharashtra Case against team Uddhav Thackeray's Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    Maharashtra: Case against team Uddhav Thackeray's Sanjay Raut over remarks against CM Eknath Shinde

    Nagaland Election 2023: NDPP-BJP govt will solve all issues, says Amit Shah; takes swipe at Congress - adt

    Nagaland Election 2023: NDPP-BJP govt will solve all issues, says Amit Shah; takes swipe at Congress

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon