Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph

    Pakistan bested Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday. With this conquest, the Men in Green have unexpectedly made it to the semis.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: PAK unexpectedly makes it to semis with 5-wicket BAN triumph, Twitter celebrates-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Pakistan was handed an unexpected lifeline, thanks to the Netherlands triumphing over South Africa earlier on Sunday. As a result, the Men in Green made the most of it against sub-continent neighbours Bangladesh and drubbed it by five wickets in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. While pacer Shaheen Afridi nailed it with his four-for, it was a consolidated batting effort from the Pakistanis. As they go atop the group table, for the time being, they look set to finish in second place and face New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

    Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat, as it lost Litton Das (10) to Shaheen in the third over of the PowerPlay (PP). However, opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto (54) and Soumya Sarkar (20) added 52 for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the 11th.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, the Bangladeshis struggled to get good partnerships going hereon and settled for a sub-par total of 127/8, while Shanto brought up his second Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. For the Pakistanis, Shaheen nailed it with his four-for, while fellow pacer Naseem Shah and leg-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed were decently economical.

    In reply, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (32) and Babar Azam (25) put on 52 before the latter went packing to orthodox spinner Nasum Ahmed in the 11th, followed by the former in the subsequent over to medium-pacer Ebadot Hossain, four runs later. Nevertheless, a 31-run partnership happened between Mohammad Nawaz (4) and Mohammad Haris (31) before the former was dismissed via a run-out in the 15th.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS ZIM - KARTHIK RESTED, PANT COMES IN AS MEN IN BLUE OPT TO BAT

    Although Pakistan lost a couple of more wickets thereon, it managed to maintain the required rate with some 20-odd run partnerships, thanks to the achievable total and got the job done by five wickets within the 19th over. Four bowlers claimed a wicket each for the Tigers, while Nasum was heavily economical.
    Brief scores: BAN 127/8 (Shanto- 54; Afridi- 4/22) lost to PAK 128/5 in 18.1 overs (Rizwan- 32, Haris- 31; Nasum- 1/14) by five wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Dinesh Karthik rested, Rishabh Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat against Chevrons-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Karthik rested, Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs NED, South Africa vs Netherlands: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; Sri Lanka team leaves without him-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; SL team leaves without him

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe preview: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt calls her baby 'magical girl'; actress share photo on her Instagram-check out RBA

    Alia Bhatt calls her baby 'magical girl'; actress share photo on her Instagram-check out

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in legal trouble? Tamil filmmaker Manikam Narayanan accuses of plagiarism- report RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in legal trouble? Tamil filmmaker Manikam Narayanan accuses of plagiarism- report

    Gujarat Election 2022: Officials direct banks to report suspicious transactions AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Officials direct banks to report suspicious transactions

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Dinesh Karthik rested, Rishabh Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat against Chevrons-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Karthik rested, Pant comes in as Men in Blue opt to bat

    How to prevent stroke? Here are some symptoms, treatments, and causes you need to know sur

    How to prevent stroke? Here are some symptoms, treatments, and causes you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon