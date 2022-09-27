ICC T20 World Cup 2022: MCG begins preparations ahead of India-Pakistan clash (WATCH)

The 2022 ICC T20 World Cup would see India gets its campaign underway against Pakistan on October 23. Meanwhile, the MCG has already begun gearing up for the game and the event itself.

The cricket world would once again be dripped into the Twenty20 (T20) fever as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway in Australia from next month, on October 16. The opening game for India in the competition would be on October 23 against arch-rival Pakistan at the colossal Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match would be the first of the tournament at the venue and also its first T20I of the summer. With less than a month to go for the high-voltage contest, preparations are already underway at the MCG. The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) and MCG management have begun dismantling the Australian Football League (AFL) structures and laying down the pitch.

The MCG shared some pictures of the same on its Twitter and Facebook handles. A tractor-cum-bill dozer prepares the pitches for the T20WC. The post was captioned, "And, just like that… Cricket is loading 🏏". MCG shared a video of the same on its Instagram handle, which was captioned, "Cricket season loading 🏏".

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma wants to give Dinesh Karthik more game time ahead of showpiece event

In another video, the ground staff was dismantling the goalposts related to AFL on the two ends of the ground. It was captioned, "The transformation continues….Goal posts are ⬇️". The Indo-Pak clash always happens to be the most-anticipated tie if any major cricketing tournament and usually witnesses a sold-out crowd.

As per reports, the tickets for this contest have also been sold out, meaning that a capacity crowd of 1,00,000 would grace the high-octane match. It would be the first time the two sides would meet in a T20I game Down Under. The last meeting between the two ended in Pakistan's favour, which occurred during the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The previous T20WC clash also finished in the Men in Green's turn in the Gulf last year, whereas India leads 5-1 in six T20WC meets against its arch-rival.