ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland stays in Super 12 contention with 6-wicket triumph over Scotland

Ireland defeated Scotland by six wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Wednesday. It was its maiden win this term, and it stays in contention for the Super 12.

It is not over for Ireland yet, as it came up with a competitive and winning performance against Scotland in their Group B tie of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. It was the maiden win of this edition for the Irish, as it stays in the Super 12 contention, with a game to go against Zimbabwe on Friday at the same venue. Meanwhile, this six-wicket defeat was the first loss of the tournament for the Scot, while they, too, remain in contention, having to face the Windies the day after at the same place.

Winning the toss, Scotland opted to bat. Although it lost George Munsey (1) in the second over of the Powerplay (PP) with just a run on the board, fellow opener Michael Jones (86) and wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross (28) added a 59-run stand for the second wicket before the latter fell in the ninth.

Nonetheless, it hardly affected the Scots, as Jones and skipper Richie Berrington (37) put on a vital 67-run partnership for the third wicket, while the former struck his maiden Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century. It was in the 17th when Berrington departed at 137, while Jones and Michael Leask (17) added 33 for the fourth wicket before pacer Joshua Little ended the former's laudable innings in the 19th.

Eventually, the Scot finished on 176/5, while pacer Curtis Campher snatched a couple for the Irish, besides being exceedingly economical. In reply, Ireland began shakily, losing a couple for 29 by the fifth over of the PP. Soon, it was down to 61/4 by the tenth.

Nevertheless, Curtis Campher (72*) and George Dockrell (39*) took charge of the chase and took the attack to the Scot bowlers. While the former brought up his maiden T20I 50, they got the job done by six wickets with an over to spare. Ireland had four different wicket-takers, and pacer Brad Wheal was economical.

Brief scores: SCO 176/5 (Jones- 86, Berrington- 37; Campher- 2/9) lost to IRE 180/4 (Campher- 72*, Dockrell- 39*; Leask- 1/16) by six wickets.