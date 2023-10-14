Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: India's expected lineup against Pakistan; Focus on Suryakumar Yadav inclusion

    In the highly awaited Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter, India is set to face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Here's a look into India's predicted playing XI and sheds light on the spotlight player, Suryakumar Yadav, as the teams prepare for an intense clash on the field.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    Previewing the anticipated India vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad, we examine India's projected starting eleven. The Indian cricket team is poised to clash with their arch-rivals, Pakistan, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Both teams come off recent victories, yet India's performances have showcased more conviction. Furthermore, India holds a psychological advantage, historically dominating Pakistan in ODI Cricket World Cups, including a resounding 228-run win in their recent Asia Cup 2023 encounter. The spotlight is now on how this contest will unfold. Let's delve into India's predicted playing XI for this highly awaited clash against Pakistan.

    Opening Pair:

    - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

    Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, is likely to make his ODI Cricket World Cup debut alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit, despite a previous duck against Australia, rebounded with a stellar 131 off 84 balls against Afghanistan, showcasing top form.

    Middle Order:

    - Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav

    Kohli, Iyer, and Rahul are set to occupy the critical No. 3, 4, and 5 slots, respectively. Kohli's impactful performances in the tournament so far, including match-winning innings against Australia and Afghanistan, underscore his pivotal role. Iyer's form has been promising, while Rahul's sublime form since his return from injury positions him as a key player. 

    Currently, there's uncertainty regarding Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI, particularly due to his absence from the first two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023. In previous matches, the Indian cricket team opted for a three-spinner strategy against Australia and replaced Ravichandran Ashwin with Shardul Thakur in the game against Afghanistan. However, as the teams head to Ahmedabad, where conditions are expected to favour batters significantly, this presents a prime opportunity for Suryakumar to potentially make his debut in this competitive event.

    All-Rounders:

    - Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur

    India's strategy involves deploying three versatile all-rounders: Pandya, Jadeja, and Thakur. Pandya, contributing with both bat and ball, has been effective with a key wicket and notable batting contributions in the previous matches. Jadeja, excelling in his bowling performances, is yet to display his prowess with the bat. Thakur's performance in the previous match against Afghanistan showcased promise, and all three will strive to make a significant impact in this vital contest.

    Bowlers:

    - Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

    Kuldeep Yadav, displaying commendable bowling performances in both matches, has clinched three crucial wickets at an impressive economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah stands as India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, having secured six wickets to date.

