Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Conway and Ravindra's heroics power New Zealand to crushing 9-wicket victory over England

    In a spectacular start to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand displayed their dominance by securing a commanding 9-wicket victory over England in the tournament's opening match, held in Ahmadabad.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Conway and Ravindra's heroics power New Zealand to crushing 9-wicket victory over England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 8:55 PM IST

    In the thrilling opening match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, New Zealand showcased their dominance by defeating England with a resounding 9-wicket victory. The encounter, which took place in the tournament's inaugural game, was an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess in Ahmadabad. England, the host nation, found themselves on the back foot as New Zealand's bowlers put on a stellar performance, restricting England to a modest total. New Zealand's disciplined bowling attack, led by their talented pacers, left the English batsmen struggling to build partnerships and post a competitive score.

    In response, New Zealand's top-order batsmen showed remarkable composure and skill as they chased down the target with ease. Their well-orchestrated innings was a testament to their preparation and determination. This convincing victory by New Zealand in the tournament opener not only boosted their confidence but also sent a strong message to their competitors. It set the tone for what promises to be an exciting ICC ODI World Cup, with New Zealand emerging as early contenders for the coveted title.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway muscles his way to first hundred in World Cup avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway muscles his way to first hundred in World Cup

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand restrict England to 282 in tournament opener

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Only 4,000 attend World Cup opener, sparking concern for turnout

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand keeps a check on England as top order fails to impress

    Recent Stories

    cricket Rachin Ravindra: The Kiwi cricketer named after Sachin and Dravid osf

    Rachin Ravindra: The Kiwi cricketer named after Sachin and Dravid

    ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway muscles his way to first hundred in World Cup avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Devon Conway muscles his way to first hundred in World Cup

    Explained How twin-seater Tejas is a shot in the arm for IAF

    Explained: How twin-seater Tejas is a shot in the arm for IAF

    Football LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff osf

    LaLiga 2023-24: Barcelona's El Clasico chances diminish as Robert Lewandowski faces prolonged injury layoff

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo' RKK

    5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo'

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon