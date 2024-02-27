Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Looking forward to get back on my feet': Shami after undergoing on Achilles tendon; shares pic from hospital

    Star Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami has successfully undergone surgery on his Achilles tendon, as revealed in a social media update.

    First Published Feb 27, 2024

    Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami shared a significant update with his fans, revealing that he has undergone a successful surgery on his Achilles tendon. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the star cricketer expressed optimism about his recovery despite acknowledging that it would take some time. Shami had been absent from the home T20I series against Australia, the South Africa tour, and the ongoing Test series against England due to his Achilles tendon issues.

    The 33-year-old, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November, emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, claiming 24 wickets in just 7 matches. Despite struggling with landing issues during the campaign, Shami displayed remarkable resilience and dedication.

    Unfortunately, this recent surgery is expected to sideline Shami from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This setback is a substantial blow for the Gujarat Titans, where Shami has been a pivotal figure, leading the pace attack. In the previous IPL seasons, he contributed significantly, securing 20 wickets in 2022 and an impressive 28 wickets in 2023 at an average of 18.64. Shami's absence will undoubtedly impact the team's strategy and performance in the upcoming IPL season.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024
