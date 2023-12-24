Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India defeat Australia for 1st time in Women's Test history; fans laud Harmanpreet Kaur after 8-wicket win

    In a groundbreaking moment for women's cricket, India secured a historic win over Australia in the Women's Test format at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. This landmark victory marks the first-ever triumph for India against Australia in Women's Test history.

    cricket India defeat Australia for 1st time in Women's Test history; fans laud Harmanpreet Kaur after 8-wicket win osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    The Indian Women's Team achieved a momentous victory over Australia in the Women's Test match held at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. This groundbreaking win not only secured a significant milestone for India but also stands as the inaugural triumph for the country against Australia in the history of Women's Test cricket. The Indian Women's Team's remarkable achievement at the cricketing stage underscores their prowess and adds a new chapter to their legacy in the world of women's sports.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket "Injuries are never enjoyable," shares Suryakumar Yadav in a video depicting him walking with crutches (WATCH) osf

    "Injuries are never enjoyable," shares Suryakumar Yadav in a video depicting him walking with crutches (WATCH)

    cricket Hardik Pandya set to return for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL 2024 after recovering from ankle injury osf

    Hardik Pandya set to return for Afghanistan T20Is and IPL 2024 after recovering from ankle injury

    cricket Abhimanyu Easwaran to step in for Ruturaj Gaikwad in South Africa Test series osf

    Abhimanyu Easwaran to step in for Ruturaj Gaikwad in South Africa Test series

    cricket IND vs SA: KL Rahul's heartwarming gestures for Sai Sudharsan draws huge roar in Indian dressing room (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul's heartwarming gestures for Sai Sudharsan draws huge roar in Indian dressing room (WATCH)

    cricket "Really? Such a Price?" AB de Villiers questions Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' IPL price tags osf

    "Really? Such a Price?" AB de Villiers questions Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' IPL price tags

    Recent Stories

    Tikka Masala to Kung Pao: 7 famous Chicken dishes all over the World ATG

    Tikka Masala to Kung Pao: 7 famous Chicken dishes all over the World

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    football Roma capitalised on a costly mistake to humiliate Napoli, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline osf

    Roma capitalised on a costly mistake to humiliate Napoli, emerging victorious with a 2-0 scoreline

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Less than 500 out of 20388 complaints resolved in Wayanad

    OnePlus 12 India launch soon Here is how much it may cost here gcw

    OnePlus 12 India launch soon: Here's how much it may cost here

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon