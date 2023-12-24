India defeat Australia for 1st time in Women's Test history; fans laud Harmanpreet Kaur after 8-wicket win

In a groundbreaking moment for women's cricket, India secured a historic win over Australia in the Women's Test format at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. This landmark victory marks the first-ever triumph for India against Australia in Women's Test history.

