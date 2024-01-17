Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I've got two zeroes already!' – Rohit Sharma's humorous complaint to the umpire after a leg bye error (WATCH)

    In a lighthearted moment during a T20I match, Rohit Sharma playfully complained to the umpire after a leg bye error left him waiting for his first run since 2022.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

    In a comical moment in the 3rd T20I at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rohit Sharma was left waiting for his first run in T20I cricket since 2022 due to a leg bye error. The India captain, realizing the error, questioned umpire Virender Sharma, who had signalled leg byes, but his appeal was in vain.

    Rohit, who opted out of all T20I engagements in 2023 to focus on Test cricket and ODIs, faced a unique situation after being run out for a duck in the first T20I and dismissed for a golden duck in the second. Although India scored eight runs off the first five balls Rohit faced in this match, none were credited to him, with four leg byes signaled on both occasions.

    The first leg bye was an error, as UltraEdge clearly showed Rohit had touched the ball with his bat down to the fine leg fence. The second leg bye ballooned up off the body and was correctly signaled. Taking guard in the second over, Rohit realised he was still on zero, amusingly asking the official, "Viru, did you give it off the thigh pad? It hit the bat so properly. I already have two zeroes!"

    Rohit finally got off the mark on his sixth ball, running the ball down to deep third. However, India faced early setbacks as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Shivam Dube fell in quick succession. By the end of the fifth over, Rohit had seven off 11, and India were struggling at 22-4.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 9:12 PM IST
