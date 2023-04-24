CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

The demonstration was aimed at highlighting the importance of timely action during heart health emergencies and to show how anyone with the knowledge of performing CPR can save someone's life.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration was done inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru before the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23, Sunday.

Organised by Manipal Hospitals as part of the 'Guardians of the Heart' campaign, Dr Ranjan Shetty, Head of Department and Consultant for Interventional Cardiology, and Dr Mabel Vasnaik, Head of Department and Consultant for Emergency Medicine demonstrated CPR in front of a crowd of 40,000 spectators at the stadium.

The demonstration was aimed at highlighting the importance of timely action during heart health emergencies and showing how anyone with the knowledge of performing CPR can save someone's life.

Besides the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstration, Manipal Hospitals also brought together 20 transplant survivors and donors, as well as doctors to watch the match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The idea behind bringing the survivors to the stadium was to provide a reminder of the impact that taking quick and appropriate action can have in saving lives.

Karthik Rajgopal, COO of Manipal Hospitals, said: "It is a very unique initiative where our transplant donors, recipients, and cardiologists supported the unique initiative to demonstrate CPR prior to the start of a cricket match emphasizes the importance of being ready to tackle emergency situations regardless of where we are. I feel privileged that the transplant survivors were also present throughout the time and supported the CPR demo as well."

To note, the home side went on beat the Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in a thrilling contest.

This was the third initiative by Manipal Hospitals, following successful events featuring senior citizens and pregnant women in the first two matches. By inviting transplant recipients and their donors who were present to cheer for RCB, the hospital emphasized the importance of taking timely action during health emergencies, the hospital said in a statement.