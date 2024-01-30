Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Baz and I try to follow CSK duo Dhoni and Fleming's decision making principles, says England's Ben Stokes

    England Test captain Ben Stokes recently provided insights into his tenure with the Chennai Super Kings, offering perspective on the dynamics between franchise skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

    Baz and I try to follow CSK duo Dhoni and Fleming's decision making principles, says England's Ben Stokes snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 9:40 PM IST

    England Test captain Ben Stokes recently shared insights into his experience with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite a limited stint due to fitness concerns, Stokes shed light on the dynamics between CSK captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. Acquired by CSK for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, Stokes participated in only two matches during the IPL, scoring 15 runs with a high of eight. Unfortunately, he couldn't secure any wickets due to fitness issues that kept him out for a significant part of the season.

    In a conversation on Jio Cinema, the 32-year-old opened up about his experience with CSK and highlighted the remarkable camaraderie between MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Stokes commended the trust that both Dhoni and Fleming exhibit in their decision-making processes. He emphasized their quick and team-centric decisions, focusing on what is best for the team.

    Also read: Netflix's unique Virat Kohli tribute goes viral; 'select all squares with GOATs' gesture wins hearts

    "You say we ended up winning, that's how I got the TFC Award, the 'Thanks For Coming' award. Obviously, it didn't quite go how I wanted it to with the injury and stuff like that. But just being part of an unbelievable franchise like Chennai. I've worked with Fleming and MS before when I was playing in Pune. I think how MS and Fleming complemented each other was something to behold. The trust that they have in the decisions they make, one as a coach and one as a captain. MS has the emotion of being out in the game, whereas sometimes when you're sitting on the sideline, you don't have that emotion," Stokes said.

    "I think they both have an incredible understanding of that. But one thing me and Baz always try to do, and what MS and Flem do is whatever decision they make around selection or whatever decision they have to make very quickly, it's always based around what's best for the team. That's something me and Baz always try and live by when we make decisions," he added.

    Stokes also participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, coming out of retirement for the tournament. He played a crucial role, scoring 304 runs in six matches at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of over 89, including a century and two half-centuries. Although England finished seventh, they secured a spot in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

    Also read: U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan excels again as India pummel New Zealand by 214 runs; fans laud stellar show

    Stokes, having recently led England to a 28-run Test victory on Indian soil, showcased his all-round prowess. Ollie Pope's monumental 196 and Tom Hartley's remarkable spell of 7-62 contributed to the historic win. Stokes' leadership skills and on-field contributions played a pivotal role in England's success.

    Looking ahead, both teams are set to face off on February 2 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as two cricketing powerhouses lock horns once again.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 9:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    U19 World Cup: Musheer Khan excels again as India pummel New Zealand by 214 runs; fans laud stellar show snt

    U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan excels again as India pummel New Zealand by 214 runs; fans laud stellar show

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala after consuming allegedly contaminated water on flight vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala after consuming allegedly contaminated water on flight

    I want to hug my son tight Shikhar Dhawan opens up about struggles to meet Zoravar (WATCH) snt

    'I want to hug my son tight': Shikhar Dhawan opens up about struggles to meet Zoravar (WATCH)

    Jay Shah likely to resign as ACC President to run for ICC Chairman post: Report snt

    Jay Shah likely to resign as ACC President to run for ICC Chairman post: Report

    Universe Boss Chris Gayle's three-word message to Sarfaraz Khan after maiden India call-up wins hearts snt

    'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's three-word message to Sarfaraz Khan after maiden India call-up wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    U19 World Cup: Musheer Khan excels again as India pummel New Zealand by 214 runs; fans laud stellar show snt

    U-19 World Cup: Musheer Khan excels again as India pummel New Zealand by 214 runs; fans laud stellar show

    Odisha wins best Republic Day 2024 parade tableau award; Gujarat's tableau is people's choice

    Odisha wins best Republic Day 2024 parade tableau award; Gujarat's tableau is people's choice (PHOTOS)

    Car accident in Rajasthan's Alwar Congress leader Manvendra Singh injured, wife killed

    Car accident in Rajasthan’s Alwar; Congress leader Manvendra Singh injured, wife killed

    SPOTTED Kiara Advani to Shahid Kapoor; celebs slay in fashion wear ATG

    SPOTTED: Kiara Advani to Shahid Kapoor; celebs slay in fashion wear

    Australian news channel sparks outrage after controversial photo edit of MP; public outcry demands answers avv

    Australian news channel sparks outrage after controversial photo edit of MP; public outcry demands answers

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon