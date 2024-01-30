Baz and I try to follow CSK duo Dhoni and Fleming's decision making principles, says England's Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes recently shared insights into his experience with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite a limited stint due to fitness concerns, Stokes shed light on the dynamics between CSK captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming. Acquired by CSK for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, Stokes participated in only two matches during the IPL, scoring 15 runs with a high of eight. Unfortunately, he couldn't secure any wickets due to fitness issues that kept him out for a significant part of the season.

In a conversation on Jio Cinema, the 32-year-old opened up about his experience with CSK and highlighted the remarkable camaraderie between MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Stokes commended the trust that both Dhoni and Fleming exhibit in their decision-making processes. He emphasized their quick and team-centric decisions, focusing on what is best for the team.

"You say we ended up winning, that's how I got the TFC Award, the 'Thanks For Coming' award. Obviously, it didn't quite go how I wanted it to with the injury and stuff like that. But just being part of an unbelievable franchise like Chennai. I've worked with Fleming and MS before when I was playing in Pune. I think how MS and Fleming complemented each other was something to behold. The trust that they have in the decisions they make, one as a coach and one as a captain. MS has the emotion of being out in the game, whereas sometimes when you're sitting on the sideline, you don't have that emotion," Stokes said.

"I think they both have an incredible understanding of that. But one thing me and Baz always try to do, and what MS and Flem do is whatever decision they make around selection or whatever decision they have to make very quickly, it's always based around what's best for the team. That's something me and Baz always try and live by when we make decisions," he added.

Stokes also participated in the ODI World Cup 2023, coming out of retirement for the tournament. He played a crucial role, scoring 304 runs in six matches at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of over 89, including a century and two half-centuries. Although England finished seventh, they secured a spot in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Stokes, having recently led England to a 28-run Test victory on Indian soil, showcased his all-round prowess. Ollie Pope's monumental 196 and Tom Hartley's remarkable spell of 7-62 contributed to the historic win. Stokes' leadership skills and on-field contributions played a pivotal role in England's success.

Looking ahead, both teams are set to face off on February 2 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as two cricketing powerhouses lock horns once again.