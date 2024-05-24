Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'DK, we love you': WATCH RCB's moving farewell to Dinesh Karthik featuring wife Dipika, Virat Kohli & more

    Dinesh Karthik retired from the IPL after a strong season with RCB, scoring 326 runs in 15 matches. RCB honoured him with a video featuring tributes from his wife, Dipika Pallikal, and Virat Kohli. Kohli praised Karthik's cricket knowledge and support, while Dipika highlighted his resilience and looks forward to more family time post-retirement.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) defeat in the IPL eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Dinesh Karthik has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. RCB honoured Karthik with a heartfelt video featuring tributes from his wife, Dipika Pallikal, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Nayar, and others close to him.

    Dinesh Karthik quietly exited the IPL after a commendable season with RCB. In his final stint, Karthik scored 326 runs across 15 matches, with an average of 36.22. His performance included two half-centuries, with a top score of 83. Karthik's last game was during RCB's eliminator match against RR, which ended in a loss for his team. Following their elimination, RCB players honoured Karthik with a guard of honour.

    In a video shared by RCB, Virat Kohli reminisced about his first encounter with Dinesh Karthik. "I first met him during the Champions Trophy in 2009. He was very hyperactive and seemed a bit scattered. That was my initial impression of DK. However, he's an exceptional cricketer with deep knowledge of the game, and I enjoy our conversations. During my toughest times, he provided me with a new perspective. He has a wonderful family and beautiful children. I wish him all the best," Kohli shared.

    Dipika Pallikal, a professional squash player and Karthik's wife emphasized the resilience and determination she has observed in him throughout his career. "One of the things I have learned from him is that if he doesn’t do well and gets dropped from the team, it’s just two or three days when he is in a lull, and then he is back on his feet, thinking about what to do next," she remarked.

    Reflecting on his perseverance, Dipika admitted, "I feel that if anyone else was in that position, a lot of people would have given up long back. Even as an athlete, seeing him in different phases of his career, if I were in his shoes, I would have given up. But his do-or-die, never-give-up attitude has always been there."

    As Karthik steps away from the game, Dipika urges him to spend more time with her and their children, looking forward to his retirement and the opportunities it brings for their family life.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
