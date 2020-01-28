Mumbai: In a blatant violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms, an incident of a group of men playing cricket on a ground in suburban Mumbai has come to fore, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Sunday.

A Wadala police station official said that three others who were part of a group playing cricket on the ground in Meethagar area on Friday, are on the run.

Police are identifying others who were present on the ground for the cricket match.

Deputy commissioner of police (Port Zone) Rashmi Karandikar said that the police have arrested Mukesh Jaiswal (28), Harish Saroj (42) and Aman Khan (19).

A case has been registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), another official said, adding that more arrests are likely.

A three-week nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus has been in force since March 24 midnight.

Police had also imposed section 144 of the CrPc banning assembly of five or more persons in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, till April 30.