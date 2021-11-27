  • Facebook
    Chinese media calls out BJP ministers and leaders for Noida Airport tweet featuring Beijing Airport

    The video promoting Jewar airport featured Beijing airport and it was shared by senior ministers, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya among others.
     

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Beijing, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 2:46 PM IST
    New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for construction of Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, the government drew flak from Chinese media after some Union ministers and BJP leaders shared an alleged video of Beijing new terminal airport. 

    The video promoting Jewar airport featured Beijing airport and it was shared by senior ministers, including Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya among others. 

    A journalist with China’s state-run Global Television Network (CGTN) posted a collage of senior ministers and ruling party leaders tweets.

    In a tweet, CGTN media person Shen Shiwei said, “Errr….Shocked to know that Indian government officials had to use photographs of China Beijing Daxing International Airport as proof of their ‘achievements of infrastructure’.” 

    In the thread, he shared an image of Daxing airport and said, “Welcome to China’s Beijing Daxing International Airport, a mega project with a cost of US$ 17.47 billion”.

    The tweets with video which were posted in Hindi by them read as “Asia’s largest international airport in Noida will also bring in Rs 35,000 crore investment. Besides this, more than 1 lakh people will be given employment.” 

    In India, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at the government for sharing the images of Chinese airport and questioned, “How can their thoughts be truthful?.”

