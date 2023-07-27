NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC registration begins today on mcc.nic.in

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates can proceed to fill their preferred institutions' choices. This choice-filling process can be done between July 28 and August 2 (11:55 pm).

The registration for the first round of National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling will begin today. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for administering NEET counselling, has released the information bulletin PDF on their official website mcc.nic.in. Aspiring candidates who have qualified in the medical entrance test and wish to apply for 50 percent all India quota seats must register on mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will be open until 12 pm on August 1, and the fee payment facility will remain active until 8 pm on the same day.

Following successful registration and fee payment, candidates can proceed to fill their preferred institutions' choices. This choice-filling process can be done between July 28 and August 2 (11:55 pm). After making their selections, candidates must lock their choices between 3 pm and 11:55 pm on August 2.

The seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET PG counselling is scheduled to be announced on August 5. Subsequently, candidates allotted seats must report and join the designated institutions between August 7 and 13, 2023.

MCC will conduct NEET PG counselling 2023 in three rounds, with an additional stray vacancy round.