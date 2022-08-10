Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI announces CA Foundation Result 2022 for June exam; know details here

    CA Foundation Result Link 2022 has been activated for thousands of students who took the ICAI CA June exams. Candidates should note that CA results can only access online through the ICAI's official website or the ICAI's result websites.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI has announced the CA Foundation June Results 2022 on Wednesday, August 10. Students who took the CA June exams can now check their Foundation results on the official websites. The steps to check and the official website to check the result are listed below: 

    Know the official websites to check the CA Foundation Results June 2022:

    1) icai.nic.in

    2) caresults.icai.org

    3) icaiexam.icai.org 

    The Foundation course examination was held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2022, at various exam centres across the country. To view the results on the websites mentioned above, the candidate must enter their registration number, PIN, and roll number.

    CA Foundation Result Link 2022 has been activated for thousands of students who appeared for the ICAI CA June exams. Please note that the CA results can only access online through the ICAI's official website or the ICAI's result websites. Candidates can now check their ICAI CA Result 2022 using the below steps. 

    Know how to check the CA Foundation Results June 2022:

    1) Go to any official website mentioned above

    2) Click on the CA Foundation Result 2022 link on the homepage

    3) On a new page, enter your PIN and other login credentials

    4) The CA June Foundation Exam Results will be displayed

    5) Download and print a copy of the result

    Similarly, candidates who view their ICAI CA Foundation June Results can also check the CA Foundation Merit List 2022. Everyone should keep checking the official website for more updates.

