    Zomato scraps green uniform for veg fleet, announces CEO Deepinder Goyal; READ full post

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said that they were rolling back the move to introduce green uniforms for its new fleet, clarifying that all their riders would continue to wear red. This comes a day after the platform launched the veg mode to facilitate delivery to its customers with pure vegetarian dietary preferences.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Wednesday that all of the meal delivery company's riders will wear the standard red t-shirts after its newly-introduced 'all-veg' service caused a big online controversy, with many criticizing the move.

    "While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," Goyal said in a post on X.

    Announcing the introduction of a “Pure Veg Fleet” for its 100% vegetarian customers in India, its founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had also stepped out to deliver a few orders with CEO Rakesh Ranjan. In a series of posts on X, Goyal said India has the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these new features were launched based on their feedback.

    The delivery riders had to wear a green uniform as part of the new 'Pure Veg Fleet,' which was unveiled on Tuesday for clients who prefer a vegetarian diet. The 'Pure Veg' option on the app curates a list of eateries that exclusively provide vegetarian fare; it will omit any places that sell non-vegetarian cuisine.

    Deepinder Goyal also stated in his tweet that the business realized "that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice if that happened because of us". Goyal also expressed gratitude for the commentary that followed the company’s announcement of its new fleet.

     

