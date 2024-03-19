Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Zomato launches 'Pure Veg Mode' with 'Pure Veg Fleet', CEO Deepinder Goyal steps out for delivery

    Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a “Pure Veg Mode" along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” for customers who have pure vegetarian dietary preference. He cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason for the new service.

    Zomato, the food delivery platform, has introduced a 'Pure Veg Mode' and 'Pure Veg Fleet' in India for customers who follow a 100% vegetarian diet. According to CEO Deepinder Goyal, India has the greatest vegetarian population in the world, and these new features were developed in response to their comments.

    "India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we’ve gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled," said Goyal.

    According to the CEO of Zomato, "Pure Veg Mode" comprises a range of eateries that only provide vegetarian cuisine; it does not contain any locations that serve non-vegetarian food. He made it clear that no religious or political inclination is catered to or excluded by this manner.

    Green delivery boxes will be used by Zomato's Pure Veg Fleet in place of the traditional red ones. The CEO made it clear that these delivery workers will only pick up and deliver orders from eateries that provide only vegetarian food. They would not be handling any non-vegetarian dishes. They also won't bring the green delivery box inside non-vegetarian establishments.

    The Zomato CEO announced plans to introduce more specialized fleets to cater to specific customer requirements in the future. To stop cakes from becoming smeared during delivery, for example, they are establishing a dedicated fleet of cake delivery vehicles that are fitted with hydraulic balancers. Over the coming weeks, this function will be progressively made available across the country. 

    Upon the announcement of the news by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, internet users expressed happiness and hailed the project as a "great move." Many internet users acknowledged that they were apprehensive to order meals because they were worried that their vegetarian dishes would be combined with non-vegetarian options.

